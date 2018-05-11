 Evening storms wreak havoc - Republic-Times | News

By on May 14, 2018 at 7:54 pm

As a storm pushed through the area Monday evening from about 6:45-7:45 p.m. emergency services dealt with several calls due to the high winds that accompanied the cloudbursts.

At 6:45, Columbia Fire Department responded when a tree fell on a truck in the parking lot of the former Bridges, on the bottoms.

Ten minuted later, Waterloo Fire Department was called out to lines down on Walnut Street.

At about 7:45 p.m., Columbia fire again was called into action, this time to assist Dupo with a tree that had fallen on wires, catching fire. Columbia’s assistance was promptly and the apparatus returned to it quarters.

It is not believed three were any injuries involved with the incidents.


