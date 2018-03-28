Esker case closed without charges

A lengthy investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of 53-year-old Edwin “Beanie” Esker during a domestic dispute near Maeystown the evening of July 5 has concluded without charges filed.

Police said an intoxicated and “wide-eyed, teeth-clenched” Esker approached an arriving Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy with a running chainsaw and continued to advance despite repeated verbal commands to stop, after which the deputy fatally shot Esker three times.

“I have fully reviewed the thorough investigation performed by the Illinois State Police and have concluded that the use of deadly force… was fully lawful, reasonable and justified,” Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann stated in a Jan. 26 email to parties involved in the investigation that was obtained by the Republic-Times through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The name of the deputy was redacted from FOIA documents due to being classified as a victim in this case, Monroe County FOIA officer Mike Origliosso told the Republic-Times.

Hitzemann cited Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 7-5 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes, which governs use of force by a police officer, emphasizing the sentence that states an officer is “justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm only when he reasonably believes force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or such other person…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the March 28, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.