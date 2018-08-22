Enterprise zone viewed as ‘win-win’ for region

Jackson, Williams, Perry, Washington, Clinton, St. Clair and Madison counties all have something in common: they have at least one enterprise zone.

An enterprise zone is a statewide program designed to stimulate economic growth and neighborhood revitalization in economically depressed areas.

“Everybody in this area besides Monroe and Randolph County has an enterprise zone,” said Keith Moran, president of Moran Economic Development.

That may soon change, however, as Moran’s company is working with local stakeholders to establish an enterprise zone in Monroe and Randolph counties.

Moran spoke about these plans at a Columbia Chamber of Commerce meeting last Wednesday.

At the meeting, Moran explained details of the enterprise zone, including its purpose. Other stakeholders also spoke about the benefits of the zone.

“From an economic developer standpoint, I see this as a win-win situation for our area,” said Edie Koch, Monroe County Economic Development Corporation executive director…>>>

