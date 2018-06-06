End of the road for Major’s Eagles

It just wasn’t supposed to end this way.

The Columbia High School softball team brought its high-flying offense and 32 victories into last Tuesday’s Class 3A Centralia Sectional contest against the host squad following a thrilling regional title victory just days prior.

The Eagles jumped out to a first inning lead, but were unable to rally late in a 5-4 season-ending loss to Centralia.

Columbia had defeated Centralia, 9-5, earlier this season.

Lexi Touchette homered and Kylie Cleveland smacked an RBI double to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the first inning. But Centralia homered to tie the game in the second and took the lead for good in the third.

Chelsy Pena’s solo homer in the fifth cut into Centralia’s lead, and Columbia threatened with runners on in the seventh but just could not push the tying run across.

“(It) was an extremely tough way for this extremely talented group to end a phenomenal season,” Columbia head coach Rhonda Major said. “We battled ’til the end and I am proud of the girls for that.”

The Eagles won 26 games to start the season, which set a school record. Their 32 wins is second only to Major’s 2014 squad that went 34-3…>>>

