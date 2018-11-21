End of an era for retiring county clerk

After 21 years of serving the citizens of Monroe County as its county clerk, Dennis Knobloch is retiring.

“The timing was right more than anything,” said Knobloch, who turns 65 on Thursday. “I would be more than willing to continue working for another year or so, but a job like this you have to take in four-year chunks. I felt it was time to move on to the next chapter of my life and let somebody else take the position.”

Although he will still serve as village administrator in Valmeyer, this largely marks the end of a long and distinguished career of public service for Knobloch.

After leading Valmeyer through the process of relocating and rebuilding after the Flood of 1993 as mayor and administrator, Knobloch was appointed county clerk in December 1997.

His appointment came after longtime county clerk Richard A. Trost was sentenced to serve 50 months in prison for mail fraud and money laundering.

“Throughout my life I’ve had an interest in politics and public service,” Knobloch, a Republican, said of why he took the position. “I spent a lot of years involved in local government with the village of Valmeyer and when this opportunity presented itself I thought, ‘what better way to continue my service to the community than to accept the appointment to this position.’”

Knobloch’s first priority during his first year in office was to reestablish the public’s faith in the integrity of the office…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the November 21, 2018, newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.