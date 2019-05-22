Emotional welcome for honor flight vets

Pictured are the members of the Red Bud Healthy Circle who went on the honor flight with members of the Red Bud High School National Honor Society. Waterloo men David Brightwell (in the wheelchair) and John Lenhardt (in back behind Brightwell) went on the honor flight.

When David Brightwell got off the plane, he saw thousands of people lined up waiting to shake his and his fellow veterans’ hands.

As he proceeded down the rows of supporters, one in particular stood out.

“There was a little 6-year-old girl there,” the 88-year-old Waterloo man recalled. “And she looked up at me, and she didn’t even smile. But she stuck her hand under the chain and shook my hand. It really touched me.”

That was the scene at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion last Tuesday night when members of the Red Bud Regional Hospital Healthy Circle group returned from an honor flight.

In addition to Brightwell, Waterloo’s John Lenhardt made the trip.

The expedition happened after Healthy Circle adviser Julie Hudson took members of the group to the Illinois National Guard Armory in Sparta for a tour.

One of the men who works at the armory, Dane Patterson, is also active in the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois and encouraged Hudson to have some seniors go.

That organization is one of the nearby branches of the nonprofit Honor Flight Network, which allows veterans to visit war memorials and similar landmarks for free.

This marked the fifth honor flight for the Southern Illinois chapter and the first one the Healthy Circle has been on.

The latter group is focused on improving life for those over age 50.

When presented with the opportunity to take some of those people on an honor flight, Hudson sprang in to action.

