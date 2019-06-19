Elmore seeks new term

The current chairman of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners announced over the weekend that he will seek a second term of office in 2020.

Bob Elmore, a Republican who narrowly unseated Democrat Mike Kovarik in the 2014 election, said his decision to run again was made after careful deliberation.

“After a lot of thought and consideration about whether or not to continue to serve in our wonderful county as a commissioner, I have decided to seek another six-year term in 2020,” Elmore stated in his official re-election announcement on Facebook.

Elmore, 81, of Waterloo, said some of the board’s accomplishments since he’s served as a commissioner include courthouse security improvements, an Oak Hill expansion, creation of an economic development corporation and creation of a task force working on the possibility of a four-lane highway from Waterloo to Murphysboro.

“Not only have I enjoyed the years served on various committees and boards, etc., I especially will have fond memories of the individuals (including other board members of both parties) who have supported and assisted me along the way,” Elmore stated. “Monroe County is definitely not lacking in hard-working, sincere, absolutely wonderful people.”

Other Monroe County commissioners include Vicki Koerber and Ron Schultheis, making up an all-Republican board.

In fact, Republicans currently hold all elected county government offices with the exception of longtime Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Dennis Doyle.

In addition to Elmore’s seat on the county board, other offices up for re-election in 2020 are coroner, state’s attorney and circuit clerk. Those offices are currently held by Bob Hill, Chris Hitzemann and Lisa Fallon, respectively.