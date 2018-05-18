 Electronic monitoring, probation for Franke - Republic-Times | News

Electronic monitoring, probation for Franke

Jared Franke

A 19-year-old Columbia man was sentenced this week to two years of probation and ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device that prevents him from contact with several victims associated with his case. Jared M. Franke is also prohibited from entering all school grounds in Columbia as well as the Country Crossings subdivision north of Gilmore Lake Road.

“In the event an individual on this system enters a ‘no-go’ zone, they are alerted through the device to leave the zone immediately,” Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann said. “If that does not occur, local authorities and no-go zone designated individuals are contacted, and a 95 decibel siren on the device goes off.”

He was charged with felony stalking following a November incident in the subdivision. His bail was increased after it was learned Franke wrote a letter from jail containing language indicating he would shoot up a venue, later identifying Columbia High School specifically as a target. Prior to the stalking incident, Franke was arrested on Halloween night for misdemeanor aggravated assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly chased several young trick-or-treaters while wearing a clown costume and carrying a steak knife in the Country Crossings subdivision.

Franke was also ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, complete all recommended treatment, and take all prescribed medications.


