Early morning crash west of Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on October 23, 2018 at 10:52 am
Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a truck that struck a tree in the area of 3205 State Route 156 west of Waterloo about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.
No medical transport was required in the crash. Waterloo Fire Department personnel responded to assist with traffic control while the vehicle was towed from the scene.
