Early morning crash in Columbia

A 46-year-old Missouri woman was injured in an early Monday morning rollover crash on Route 3 in Columbia.

Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cindy Mankin of St. James, Mo., was traveling north on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Mark Drive about 1 a.m. when the truck veered off the roadway onto an embankment, rolling on its side.

Mankin, who told police she had fallen asleep behind the wheel, was transported by Columbia EMS ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.