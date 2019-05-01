Eagles win tourney in Iowa

Pictured is the Columbia High School girls soccer team after winning all three games in the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa over the weekend.

The Columbia High School girls soccer team improved to 18-2-1 on the season with three more wins this past weekend at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa.

The Eagles defeated Middleton (Wisconsin) on Friday, 5-2, with five different players scoring goals.

On Saturday, Columbia shut out Peoria Notre Dame, 1-0, then defeated Waunakee (Wisconsin), 2-0, to end tourney play.

Mary Gasaway scored in the win over Notre Dame; Fae Harrell and Kennedy Jones scored in the win over Waunakee.

Columbia posted a 3-0 victory over Alton last Wednesday. Sophia Bonaldi scored two goals and Jones also scored. Reagan Mauch assisted on all three scores.

Senior goalkeeper Rylee Iorio made three saves for the shutout in net…

