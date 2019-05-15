Eagles win regional title; Hawks fall

The Columbia High School girls soccer team defeated Wesclin, 2-0, to win the Class 1A Anna-Jonesboro Regional title Saturday at Freeburg High School.

Kennedy Jones and Chloe Graff scored goals for the Eagles (22-2-1), who advanced to the Althoff Sectional and battled Marquette on Tuesday night the result was not known at press time.

On March 19, Columbia won 5-0 over Marquette.

With a victory on Tuesday, the Eagles would play for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Friday against either Mater Dei or Althoff.

Last year, Columbia lost to Althoff at home in the sectional final.

Columbia hosts this year’s supersectional, which takes place 6 p.m. Tuesday against the winner of the Litchfield Sectional.

The Class 1A state tournament takes place May 25-26 in Naperville.

Meanwhile, the Gibault soccer squad lost to Althoff in the Class 1A Gibault Regional final on Friday, 3-1. For photos from that game, click here.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s paper, or click here to subscribe.