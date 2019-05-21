Eagles soaring to state tourney

Pictured is the Columbia High School girls soccer team with its supersectional plaque on Tuesday night. (John Spytek photo)

Following a few years of near misses, the Columbia High School soccer team is finally on its way north to the state tournament.

The Eagles scored early and often in the IHSA Class 1A Columbia Supersectional at home on Tuesday night, winning 8-1 over Decatur’s St. Teresa.

Chloe Graff scored on a pass from Kennedy Jones after a nice give-and-go with Haley Glover to put Columbia up 1-0 just four minutes in.

Reagan Mauch added a left-footed blast a few minutes later to put the Eagles up 2-0.

With the wind at its back, Columbia kept sustained pressure on St. Teresa the entire first half. The score was 5-0 at halftime, as Fae Harrell scored off a throw-in and then a pass from Mauch, then Mauch scored on a pass from Jones.

Three quick goals at the start of the second half made it an 8-0 lead for the Eagles, and the rout was on.

Columbia (25-2-1) advances to the Class 1A state tournament at North Central College in Naperville, where it will take on the winner of the Lisle (Benedictine University) Supersectional at 5 p.m. Friday.

Win or lose, the Eagles will end their season Saturday playing for first or third place.

The state tourney bid comes after falling 1-0 to Althoff in last year’s sectional final and losing 1-0 at Quincy Notre Dame in the 2017 supersectional.

Now, it’s just two more wins to finish the job.

