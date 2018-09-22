 Eagles soar past Carlyle; ‘Dogs fall again - Republic-Times | News

Eagles soar past Carlyle; 'Dogs fall again

By on September 22, 2018 at 12:39 am

Columbia running back Ronnie Hunsaker rushed for one of his four total touchdowns at home Friday night against Carlyle. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia High School football team just continues to win, improving to 5-0 on the season with a 47-0 blanking of Carlyle at home Friday night.

Meanwhile, Waterloo dropped to 0-5 with a loss at Civic Memorial.

On the first play from scrimmage, Columbia running back Ronnie Hunsaker caught a short pass and ran down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead at 11:39 of the first quarter.

The score remained that way until Hunsaker punched in a TD from one yard out to make it a 14-0 lead for Columbia at 7:09 of the second quarter. An interception by Columbia’s Josh Marion had set up a short field for the Eagles offense.

As he has been known to do all season, Londyn Little capped off the first half scoring for Columbia with an electric 50-yard punt return TD to make it a 21-0 game at 4:54 of the second quarter.

Columbia continued to pour it on in the second half, winning 47-0.

Hunsaker rushed for 49 yards and three TDs in addition to his long TD reception. Columbia quarterback Nic Horner was 9-of-17 passing for 156 yards, a TD and two interceptions. He also rushed for 25 yards and a score.

Columbia’s defense recorded four quarterback sacks in the shutout and controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.

In Bethalto, Waterloo and Civic Memorial were tied 0-0 at halftime in a key Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

The Bulldogs struck first early in the third quarter as Dalton Viglasky rushed for a TD to give them a 7-0 lead. Civic Memorial answered quickly, however, scoring on a TD pass and failing on the two-point try to make it a 7-6 game.

Civic Memorial later blocked a Waterloo punt, setting up a short field. A short TD run gave CM the 14-7 lead. The Eagles added a late score to win the game, 20-7.

In other local high school football action, Dupo (2-3) fell on the road at Wood River, 60-12, and Red Bud lost to Freeburg, 42-21.

