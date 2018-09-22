Eagles soar past Carlyle; ‘Dogs fall again The Columbia High School football team just continues to win,... Posted September 22, 2018

Death Notice | 9/26/2018 James R. ‘Buck’ Buckeridge James R. “Buck” Buckeridge, 75, of... Posted September 21, 2018

Robert Reinhold | Obituary Robert R. Reinhold, 86, of Waterloo, died Sept. 20, 2018,... Posted September 21, 2018

Marilyn L. Fischer | Obituary Marilyn L. Fischer, 82, of Waterloo, died Sept. 21, 2018,... Posted September 21, 2018

Guin Kohnz | Athlete of the Week The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Valmeyer High School... Posted September 21, 2018

Columbia High School Cross Country | Team of the Week The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High... Posted September 21, 2018