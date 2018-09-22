Eagles soar past Carlyle; ‘Dogs fall again

The Columbia High School football team just continues to win, improving to 5-0 on the season with a 47-0 blanking of Carlyle at home Friday night.
Meanwhile, Waterloo dropped to 0-5 with a loss at Civic Memorial.
On the first play from scrimmage, Columbia running back Ronnie Hunsaker caught a short pass and ran down the sideline for a 70-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead at 11:39 of the first quarter.
The score remained that way until Hunsaker punched in a TD from one yard out to make it a 14-0 lead for Columbia at 7:09 of the second quarter. An interception by Columbia’s Josh Marion had set up a short field for the Eagles offense.
As he has been known to do all season, Londyn Little capped off the first half scoring for Columbia with an electric 50-yard punt return TD to make it a 21-0 game at 4:54 of the second quarter.
Columbia continued to pour it on in the second half, winning 47-0.
Hunsaker rushed for 49 yards and three TDs in addition to his long TD reception. Columbia quarterback Nic Horner was 9-of-17 passing for 156 yards, a TD and two interceptions. He also rushed for 25 yards and a score.
Columbia’s defense recorded four quarterback sacks in the shutout and controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.
In Bethalto, Waterloo and Civic Memorial were tied 0-0 at halftime in a key Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.
The Bulldogs struck first early in the third quarter as Dalton Viglasky rushed for a TD to give them a 7-0 lead. Civic Memorial answered quickly, however, scoring on a TD pass and failing on the two-point try to make it a 7-6 game.
Civic Memorial later blocked a Waterloo punt, setting up a short field. A short TD run gave CM the 14-7 lead. The Eagles added a late score to win the game, 20-7.
In other local high school football action, Dupo (2-3) fell on the road at Wood River, 60-12, and Red Bud lost to Freeburg, 42-21.
Read more in next week’s Republic-Times newspaper.