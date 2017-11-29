Eagles set sights on exciting season

All the ingredients are in place for the Columbia High School boys basketball squad to have success this season. Now, all the Eagles need to do is play.

“We have the possibility of having a fun and exciting season,” said Columbia head coach Mark Sandstrom, who is in his 13th year with the Eagles and has 297 total wins in 16 years of coaching overall.

Columbia returns an all-state candidate in senior guard Jordan Holmes, as well as a solid supporting cast that includes 6-foot-6 junior forward Jon Peterson, 6-foot-8 junior center Cole Khoury, and senior guards Jared Germain and Brennen van Breusegen.

Holmes averaged 21 points and nearly eight rebounds per game last season and was selected as an honorable mention all-state.

“Holmes will be one of the top five players in the entire area regardless of class,” Sandstrom said. “He already has scored 1,000 points for his career and is attracting a lot of Division I and Division II recruiting interest. He is the best player I have coached in my 16 years on the sidelines…>>>

