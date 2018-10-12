Eagles roll over Red Bud; ‘Dogs fall to 0-8

In Friday night football action, Columbia got back into the win column with a convincing homecoming game victory at home while Waterloo continued its season-long slide.
The Eagles (7-1) were trying to atone for last Friday’s collapse at Breese Central and avenge a 41-21 defeat last season at Red Bud. They did just that with a 44-7 victory on a misty and chilly night.
After the Musketeers fumbled the opening kickoff, Columbia’s Ronnie Hunsaker ran it in from 17 yards out on the very next play for a quick 7-0 lead. Londyn Little recovered the fumble for the Eagles. Sam Horner tacked on a short field goal late in the second quarter and the Eagles led 10-0 at halftime.
It was all Columbia in the second half, as quarterback Nic Horner ran for TDs of 21, 14 and 14 in the third quarter to build a 31-0 advantage after three quarters of play. The junior QB then hit Hunsaker for a 14-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter to make it 37-0.
Columbia’s defense recorded four sacks on the night. Jayden Birkner scored on a 10-yard run for the Musketeers late in the fourth quarter to spoil the shutout.
In Troy, Waterloo dropped a 28-14 contest against Triad.
The Bulldogs fell behind early as Triad took the opening kickoff in for a score. The Knights then ran an interception all the way in for another TD to go up 14-0.
Waterloo senior running back Dalton Viglasky rushed for a TD just before halftime to make it 14-7.
Following another interception, Triad upped its lead to 21-7 in the third quarter.
Viglasky scored his second TD of the night early in the fourth quarter, and the Bulldogs trailed 21-14.
But the Knights put the game away with a rushing touchdown and sent the ‘Dogs to an 0-8 season record.