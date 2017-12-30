Eagles place third at tourney; ‘Dogs win at buzzer

The final day of action at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Basketball Tournament on Saturday proved victorious for three local teams.

Columbia closed out tourney play on its home gym with an impressive 58-38 win over Triad in the third place game. The Eagles (8-5) flew out to a 16-8 advantage after one quarter and never relented. The team shot 60 percent from the floor for the game.

Jon Peterson concluded his successful tourney performance with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Jacob O’Connor added 15 points and point guard Jordan Holmes set the table with seven assists to go along with nine points and five rebounds.

Perhaps still winded from Friday’s marathon six-overtime loss to Triad, Waterloo willed its way to a dramatic 40-38 win at the buzzer over Freeburg in the fifth place game on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore guard Jake Wade snatched an offensive rebound under the hoop and sank the winning shot as the final horn sounded. For a video of Wade’s buzzer beater, click here. With the game tied at 38-38, Freeburg turned the ball over with 36 seconds remaining when a charging foul was called.

Waterloo (5-10) trailed 14-8 after one quarter, but rallied to tie it 19-19 at halftime. It was a back-and-forth contest from there.

Tre Wahlig finished his strong tourney performance with 16 points to lead the ‘Dogs. The team hit all eight of its free throw attempts in the game.

Saturday action began with Valmeyer taking down Lebanon in the seventh place game, 66-55. The Pirates (8-7) shot 57 percent from the floor in the win.

The two teams were tied at halftime, 30-30. Michael Chism scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Pirates. Philip Reinhardt added 14 points and six assists.

For a recap of Friday’s action at the tournament, click here.

For more photos from the tourney, click here.