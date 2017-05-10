Eagles, Hawks to battle for regional crown
By Corey Saathoff
on May 10, 2017 at 2:45 pm
The Columbia and Gibault girls soccer teams are battling this week in the Class 1A Columbia Regional with designs on a deep postseason run. But only one will emerge as champion.
The Eagles (16-2-1) had no trouble with Murphysboro to open regional play, winning 8-0 for their ninth victory in a row. Sophomore Kennedy Jones scored three goals and had two assists.
“We are playing well defensively and when we are getting opportunities to score we are finishing well,” Columbia head coach Jamey Bridges said. “Staying healthy is the key. I believe we are as strong as we have been all year, well rested and ready for the playoffs.”
Gibault (6-9) won three of their final four games to close out the regular season, including a 5-0 win over Breese Central on Thursday. The Hawks battled Anna-Jonesboro to open regional play Tuesday night, winning 1-0. Abby Phelps scored a second half goal for the Hawks.
And so the stage is set for a cross-county rivalry matchup in the regional final 6 p.m. Friday at CHS. Columbia took down Gibault, 6-0, to open the season back on March 13.
Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.