Eagles, Hawks to battle for regional crown

The Columbia and Gibault girls soccer teams are battling this week in the Class 1A Columbia Regional with designs on a deep postseason run. But only one will emerge as champion.

The Eagles (16-2-1) had no trouble with Murphysboro to open regional play, winning 8-0 for their ninth victory in a row. Sophomore Kennedy Jones scored three goals and had two assists.

“We are playing well defensively and when we are getting opportunities to score we are finishing well,” Columbia head coach Jamey Bridges said. “Staying healthy is the key. I believe we are as strong as we have been all year, well rested and ready for the playoffs.”