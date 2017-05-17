Eagles glide to regional soccer title

The Columbia High School girls soccer team has the good fortune of being able to play both the regional and sectional rounds on its home field this spring.

So far, the Eagles have made the most of it.

Columbia (17-2-1) blanked Murphysboro and cross-county rival Gibault last week to claim the Class 1A Columbia Regional championship.

The Eagles outscored their regional opponents 14-0, allowing just two total shots on goal.

Kennedy Jones scored three goals and added two assists in last Tuesday’s 8-0 victory over Murphysboro.

Also scoring goals for Columbia were Sophia Bonaldi, Haley Glover, Jenna Jackson, Taylor Kaempfe and Reagan Mauch.

Jones has 22 goals and seven assists on the spring to lead Columbia.

On Friday, Mauch netted a hat trick with Chloe Graff scoring twice and Fae Harrell adding the other goal in a 6-0 shutout of Gibault. Graff added an assist and Harrell had two assists.

Columbia battled Roxana to open the Class 1A Columbia Sectional on Tuesday night, winning 3-0. The Eagles will take on Althoff in the sectional title game Friday night…>>>

