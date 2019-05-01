Eagle Scouts put in the work

One of Illinois’ oldest Boy Scout troops recently added four Eagle Scouts to its ranks.

Seth Berenz, Liam Brauer, Frank Irovic and Joel Roth, all of Waterloo Troop 323, recently attained the rank.

Berenz, Irovic and Roth attended a ceremony on April 14 at Waterloo VFW Post 6504 to receive their awards. Brauer was unable to attend due to a school commitment.

At the ceremony, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith and state Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) honored the scouts further with certificates. Smith presented certificates on behalf of his city and state Rep. Jerry Costello II (D-Smithton)…

