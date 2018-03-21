Dupo softball in rebuilding mode

Gone are several key members of a Dupo High School softball program that reeled off four straight regional titles and placed second at state in 2016, so the Tigers will have their work cut out for them this spring.

“This is a rebuilding year,” Dupo second-year head coach Tom Norman admitted.

The Tigers lost starters Megan Brown, Skylure Barlow and Taylor Esmon, who all hit over .400 last season, as well as fellow senior Stormy Sellers, who hit .340. Those four players were instrumental in Dupo’s string of four 20-plus-win seasons and four straight regional crowns.

However, Dupo has a solid group of juniors who played important roles on last year’s squad that went 20-9 in Norman’s first year at the helm.

“I have a young group that could still make some noise this season,” Norman said. “We have a good bunch of juniors who saw time last year, along with other young players that need to grow…>>>

To read the rest of this article in the annual Spring Sports Preview, pick up the March 21, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.