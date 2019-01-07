 Dupo man charged following confrontation - Republic-Times | News

Dupo man charged following confrontation

By on January 7, 2019 at 1:34 pm

Seth Creasy

A Dupo man was charged this weekend following a Jan. 3 confrontation involving a firearm just outside of Dupo village limits.

Seth L. Creasy, 25, of Dupo, was now faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, which is a Class 2 felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a misdemeanor.

The confrontation took place with another man on McBride Avenue, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said.

“Creasy and another male were arguing when Creasy is alleged to have brandished a revolver at the other male,” the sheriff’s department stated in a news release. “No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.”

Creasy was previously convicted for being a felon in possession of a weapon in 2017.

Bond was set at $50,000, and Creasy remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in Belleville.

Republic-Times

