Dupo High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on December 14, 2018 at 1:14 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School boys basketball squad coached by Steve Roustio. The Tigers are off to a 6-3 start to the 2018-19 campaign after going 6-20 last season. Dupo posted wins over Grandview, Lebanon and Red Bud last week. The Tigers are led by senior Kelvin Swims, who is averaging 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and 4.5 steals per game. Dupo hosts Valmeyer this Friday night. (Kermit Constantine photo)
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.