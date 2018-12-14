Dupo High School Boys Basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School boys basketball squad coached by Steve Roustio. The Tigers are off to a 6-3 start to the 2018-19 campaign after going 6-20 last season. Dupo posted wins over Grandview, Lebanon and Red Bud last week. The Tigers are led by senior Kelvin Swims, who is averaging 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and 4.5 steals per game. Dupo hosts Valmeyer this Friday night. (Kermit Constantine photo)