Dupo Girls Basketball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School girls basketball squad. The Tigers won all three of their games in the Hancock Tournament in Missouri to win the tourney title during the holiday break. Dupo defeated Hancock, 37-30, in the title game Thursday. The Tigers (5-11) defeated Normandy on Dec. 26 and Maplewood on Dec. 22.

