Dupo crash results in DUI arrest

A Missouri woman was arrested for DUI following a crash that occurred early Friday morning in Dupo.

At about 3:45 a.m., a motorist driving on I-255 notified Columbia police of a woman waving her arms on the interstate. CPD officers attempted to locate the woman on I-255 but could not find her. A CPD officer found her a short time later on Old State Route 3 near the Columbia Quarry property just off the Dupo exit. She had blood on her and it was learned she had been in a crash.

Dupo police and Dupo EMS were contacted at that time to assist.

Dupo Police Chief Kevin Smith said Julie N. Duggins, 23, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with driving while license suspended, no insurance and DUI, and was also arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

According to Smith, the crash occurred in the 1800 block of South Main Street (Old State Route 3) north of Imbs Station Road in Dupo. Duggins’ vehicle, a blue Ford Expedition, overturned in the crash but she refused medical treatment at the scene.



