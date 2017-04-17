Duane G. Brinkmann | Obituary

Duane G. Brinkmann, 49, of Waterloo, died April 15, 2017, in St. Louis.

He was born October 9, 1967, in Red Bud, son of the late Leroy Brinkmann and Shirley Brinkmann-Wittenauer.

Duane was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Tipton, owner of Brinkmann Heating & Cooling, a member of Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, and former member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 268.

He is survived by his wife Christy M. Brinkmann (nee Gilbert); children Katelyn Brinkmann, Nick Brinkmann, and Mary Brinkmann; sisters Donna (Ronald) Solich, Debbie Kuergeleis (Dale Aycock), and Dina (Brian) Nobbe; father-in-law Larry Gilbert; mother-in-law Delores (Jim) Patterson; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Delbert Wittenauer; brothers Dennis Brinkmann and David Brinkmann; and brother-in-law James Kuergeleis.

Visitation is 3-8p.m. April 19, and 8-9:15 a.m. April 20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. April 20, at St. Patrick Church, Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Duane G. Brinkmann Children’s Fund.