Driver services facility moving

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White officially announced Monday that the driver services facility in Waterloo will relocate from its current space at 511 Illinois Avenue to 1335 Jamie Lane on Feb. 1.

The new location sits next to Darding Chiropractic, with which it will share the large building, and is one building south of Sears Hometown Store.

The lease is up at the Illinois Avenue location at the end of this month, and the owner of the building has put it up for sale with an asking price of $140,000.

The Jamie Lane location is 2,075 square feet in size, which is more than 600 square feet larger than the Illinois Avenue facility. The old facility will close after business this Saturday, Jan. 28.

“This new facility in Waterloo will provide a significantly larger and conveniently located place for the residents of Waterloo and surrounding communities,” White stated in a press release. “As our lease at the previous facility was set to end in January, it was my priority to find a new location in the area.”

White’s office has been working with the landlord of the new location who, as part of the 10-year lease agreement, is in charge of making necessary modifications to the building.

These modifications, standard when opening a driver services facility at a new site, are designed to maximize the facility’s traffic flow and efficiency, White said.

On Jan. 31, driver services facility staff will be moving computers and communications equipment from the old facility and installing it in the new space.

“Our goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible for local residents and so this would be the only facility work day Waterloo is without a DMV,” Secretary of State deputy press secretary Henry Haupt said.

Haupt added that motorcycle license testing will not be offered at the new facility.

“We had performed only a handful over the past several years,” Haupt said. “We felt that customer parking was more beneficial than dedicating a 110-by-50-foot area for motorcycle skill tests.”

The phone number for the Waterloo driver services facility is 939-3663.