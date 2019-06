Downed power pole near New Hanover

By Republic-Times on June 22, 2019 at 10:57 am

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a power pole down in the 2600 block of Oak Ridge Road near New Hanover.

Firefighters stayed on scene until Ameren arrived to repair the broken pole, which led to a power outage. It was estimated that power would be restored to affected homes by mid-afternoon.