Downed power pole near New Hanover
By Republic-Times
on June 22, 2019 at 10:57 am
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a power pole down in the 2600 block of Oak Ridge Road near New Hanover.
Firefighters stayed on scene until Ameren arrived to repair the broken pole, which led to a power outage. It was estimated that power would be restored to affected homes by mid-afternoon.
