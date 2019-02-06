Donations make Sven safer

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department K9 Sven is now safer thanks to help from donors and a nonprofit called Protecting K9 Heroes.

On Friday, it was announced that the department received a first aid medical kit and Narcan kit for free from the company, which it supplied through charitable donations.

Those kits will be used to treat Sven should he happen to inadvertently be exposed to opiates or gets injured in the line of duty.

“Unfortunately, we are losing K9s to the drug epidemic during searches, and our goal is to have their handlers properly equipped in the case of emergencies,” Protecting K9 Heroes stated in a press release.

Narcan is a drug that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses overdoses within two to five minutes.

Each kit costs $100 on the company’s website.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said having that equipment to protect the 3-year-old German Shepherd is sadly necessary…>>>

Read more in the February 6, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.