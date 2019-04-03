Doctors leave local practice

Dr. Michael Kirk

A trio of longtime doctors in Monroe County will no longer be practicing medicine here, the public learned Monday.

Drs. Michael Kirk, Sean Lattimore and Kenneth Hawn are no longer with Progressive Family Care.

Red Bud Regional Hospital, which owns PFC, said the doctors chose to pursue new opportunities in health care outside Monroe County.

“These doctors have played a large role in our health care services since they opened the clinic in 1990,” said hospital CEO Shane Watson. “They will truly be missed by their patients and co-workers. We wish them well as they pursue new opportunities.”

RBRH is owned by Community Health Systems, a national company.

Monday evening, Lattimore posted a statement on Facebook on behalf of all three doctors.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm our departure from PFC,” he wrote. “As many of you are aware, our practice was sold to Red Bud Clinic three years ago. We had no control over how/when you were notified of our departure and apologize for any inconvenience it has cause.”

