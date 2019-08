By Corey Saathoff on August 28, 2019 at 12:07 pm

Waterloo is working to finalize a three-year contract for emergency dispatch services provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it was learned at the Aug. 19 meeting of the Waterloo City Council.

A disagreement concerning the amount Waterloo pays the county for its dispatching services boiled over during the Aug. 5 meeting of the Monroe County Board.

