Dispatch disconnect for county, Waterloo

Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board was the scene of vehement disagreement concerning the amount Waterloo pays for emergency dispatching services provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The issue first arose in April when Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing told commissioners the cost of taking emergency calls for Waterloo was much greater than what the city was reimbursing the county. He told commissioners then that based on call volume, Waterloo should be supporting the cost of three of his department’s eight full-time dispatchers…

For more, pick up this week’s issue of the Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.