Disaster drill prepares Monroe County for the worst

By on April 8, 2017 at 8:45 pm

Emergency vehicles from fire, police and EMS agencies on both sides of the Mississippi Rivers and surrounding counties came to Monroe County on Saturday morning to participate in an emergency response drill coordinated by the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency. Dozens are seen here at Hope Christian Church, where heavy damage and numerous casualties were simulated to teach and test capabilities in the face of a real disaster. (Alan Dooley photo)

Emergency personnel were faced with the following scenario as part of a training exercise Saturday morning: A tornado struck between Columbia and Waterloo, laying down a path of destruction 600 feet wide and a mile long, ending as it crossed Route 3.  Heavy property damage was sustained and several fatalities were recorded.

This is a fiction story, of course.  It didn’t really happen.

But the response was very, very real, as more than 100 emergency personnel descended on the scene from both sides of the river and three area counties. 

Fire, police and emergency medical personnel swept the area, searching for casualties, assessing damage, and preventing further injuries and casualties.  The parking lot at Hope Christian Church filled with emergency vehicles as responders focused on heavy simulated damage and numerous casualties there, some inflatable mannequins and others, real volunteer victims playing roles.

Alan Dooley

Alan is a photojournalist -- he both shoots pictures and writes for the R-T. A 31-year Navy vet, he has lived worldwide, but with his wife Sherry, calls a rambling house south of Waterloo home. Alan counts astronomy as a hobby and is fascinated by just about everything scientific.