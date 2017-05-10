Derby friends help crash survivor ‘dust off’

Kolton May lay dazed in his hospital bed with steel rods protruding from his legs, unable to recall the catastrophic events that brought him there in the first place.

The 20-year-old Fults resident’s mom, Kathi, fidgeted nervously in the waiting area for three hours next to her husband, Kenton, who admittedly didn’t quite grasp the severity of the situation.

“You don’t understand,” she said to him, beginning to lose her composure. “They don’t bring you here unless it’s serious.”

“And it was serious,” she later told the Republic-Times.

More than 20 fractures — including his vertebrae, pelvis and femur — 30 days in the hospital, and several surgeries later, Kolton is just beginning to recover. The cause of his injuries was a Feb. 27 rollover crash on Kaskaskia Road near Fults.

“It was bad, but it could’ve been worse,” Kolton said.

“Yeah, it could’ve been worse,” Kathi agreed. “You could’ve gotten paralyzed.”

“Or died,” he added.

She shuddered at the possibility. Instead, he will need to wear a plastic cast over his chest and stomach for perhaps another month. Kolton will also move around with a walker for the next three to six months.

However, when Kolton’s parents first came to see him at the hospital, his main concern was whether he would be able to drive in the demolition derby at the Monroe County Fair. He has been a demo derby participant the past four years.

“I love you guys,” he smiled. “Mom, do you think I’ll be healed up in time to run in the fair…>>>

