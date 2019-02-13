Defending champ Ice Eagles unperched

Columbia’s quest for a second straight Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association league title ended abruptly last Tuesday at the hands of top seeded Collinsville.

The Ice Eagles dropped the do-or-die second game of the best-of-three series in a shootout after being tied with Collinsville, 2-2, at the end of regulation.

Seniors Cam Nowak and Ryan Hofstetter scored the goals for Columbia in their final MVCHA games.

Goaltender Londyn Little made 37 saves in net.

Columbia lost game one of the playoff series last Monday night.

The Ice Eagles finished the regular season with a record of 14-6. Collinsville went 19-1 in the regular season…>>>

