Death Notices | 7/5/2017

Jerlene Sackman Stone

Jerlene Sackman Stone, 91, of Columbia, died July 2, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12, at Christ Community Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. July 12, at the church, Pastor Jared Parker officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Beverly Jewell Coy

Beverly Jewell Coy (nee Dunlap), 74, of Columbia, formerly of Cahokia, died June 25, 2017.

A memorial gathering was July 3, at Braun Family Funeral Home.

She was cremated, per her request, and was privately interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Marilyn “Dutch” D. Bement

Marilyn “Dutch” D. Bement (nee Gischer), 79, of Shiloh, formerly of Cahokia, died June 22, 2017.

Visitation was June 26, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, and June 27, at Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia.

Funeral services were June 27, at the church, Pastor Allyn Walker officiating.

Interment followed at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Karen Harbison

Karen Harbison (Branson), 78, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died July 2, 2017.

Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.