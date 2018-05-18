Death Notice | 5/23/2018
By Republic-Times
on May 18, 2018 at 3:52 pm
Henry E. Klein
Henry E. Klein, 78, of Waterloo, died May 16, 2018, in Desoto, Mo.
No services will be held.
