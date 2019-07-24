Data: 7M pills sent to county

According to newly released information from the Drug Enforcement Administration, almost 7 million prescription pain pills were shipped to Monroe County over a seven-year period.

That comes from a newly public DEA database The Washington Post recently gained access to after a year-long legal battle.

The database, called the Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, tracks where every painkiller in the country is manufactured and distributed, down to individual pharmacies.

The available data covers 2006-2012, when the opioid epidemic gained significant momentum, and includes information on the two most popular pain pills: hydrocodone and oxycodone.

