Dannehold farms honored for longevity

Illinois has recognized the history of a local farming family by designating their two farms Centennial and Sesquicentennial Farms.

The farms, which are located at 509 Country Club Lane in Waterloo, are owned by brother and sister Terry and Sandra Dannehold.

“I am privileged to present this distinction to the Dannehold family,” Illinois Director of Agriculture Raymond Poe said. “This designation not only honors their farm operation today, but also their ancestors who labored through adversity to maintain the family farm. The Centennial Farm program helps reinforce that family farming remains a viable entity in Illinois agriculture.”

To qualify for Centennial Farm status, an agricultural property must have been owned by the same family of lineal or collateral descendants for at least 100 years. For Sesquicentennial status, a family must own the property for at least 150 years.

A lineal descendant is a person in the direct line of descent, such as a child or a grandchild. A collateral descendant is not a direct descendant, but is otherwise closely related, such as a brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece or cousin.

Sandra said the designations help reinforce the importance of family history…>>>

