Cruser named WJHS assistant principal

Amber Cruser

The Waterloo School Board unanimously voted at its meeting Monday night to name Amber Cruser assistant principal at Waterloo Junior High School.

Cruser is replacing Jessica Washausen, who is taking over for Dawn Ivers as principal at Gardner Elementary school.

“I am truly honored at this opportunity,” Cruser said.

“The pride I have for Waterloo schools is unwavering. We, without a doubt, have the best staff, students and families. I am eager to join the administrative team at WJHS and continue providing high-quality learning experiences with an amazing group of educators.”

Cruser coached cheerleading in the district from 2008 to 2018, when she resigned before having twins. She also works as a media specialist in the district, a role that most recently required her to revamp the district’s website.

The search committee had “a number of very good internal candidates” but unanimously decided to recommend Cruser for the position, according to WJHS Principal Nick Schwartz…

