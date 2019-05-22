 Cruser named WJHS assistant principal - Republic-Times | News

Cruser named WJHS assistant principal

By on May 22, 2019 at 1:07 pm
Amber Cruser

The Waterloo School Board unanimously voted at its meeting Monday night to name Amber Cruser assistant principal at Waterloo Junior High School.

Cruser is replacing Jessica Washausen, who is taking over for Dawn Ivers as principal at Gardner Elementary school. 

“I am truly honored at this opportunity,” Cruser said.
“The pride I have for Waterloo schools is unwavering. We, without a doubt, have the best staff, students and families. I am eager to join the administrative team at WJHS and continue providing high-quality learning experiences with an amazing group of educators.”

Cruser coached cheerleading in the district from 2008 to 2018, when she resigned before having twins. She also works as a media specialist in the district, a role that most recently required her to revamp the district’s website. 

The search committee had “a number of very good internal candidates” but unanimously decided to recommend Cruser for the position, according to WJHS Principal Nick Schwartz…

Read more in this week’s issue. To subscribe, click here.

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net