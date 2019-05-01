Crash victim remembered

Lisa Keys

The family and friends of Lisa Keys are mourning and remembering the Dupo woman after her death.

She died Friday afternoon following serious injuries sustained in an Easter Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash south of Waterloo.

The accident report is not yet complete, but Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said Keys was a passenger on a motorcycle that was traveling with a group on Route 3 south of KK Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

According to Rohlfing, the motorcyclists entered an S-curve on the highway and did not adjust accordingly. The motorcycle in front of the one Keys was riding on went off the road.

The driver of her motorcycle stopped abruptly, Rohlfing said, causing Keys to knock the driver into the handlebars. The front wheel went sideways, causing the crash…

