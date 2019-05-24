 Crash on Route 3 in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Crash on Route 3 in Waterloo

By on May 24, 2019 at 10:05 pm

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 10 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash near Mobil On The Run, 1000 N. Illinois Route 3, Waterloo. Only minor injuries, including facial lacerations, were being reported.

