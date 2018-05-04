 Crash on Route 3 in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Crash on Route 3 in Columbia

By on May 6, 2018 at 12:13 pm

Pictured is the crash scene in Columbia on Sunday. (Corey Saathoff photo)

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded shortly after noon Sunday to a three-vehicle crash on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Veterans Parkway. One of the vehicles was on its side with extrication required.

Traffic on southbound Route 3 was diverted as emergency personnel tended to the crash.

Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The crash scene was cleared and traffic at the intersection returned to normal by about 12:45 p.m.

 


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.