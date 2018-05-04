Crash on Route 3 in Columbia

Columbia police, fire and EMS responded shortly after noon Sunday to a three-vehicle crash on Admiral Parkway (Route 3) at Veterans Parkway. One of the vehicles was on its side with extrication required.

Traffic on southbound Route 3 was diverted as emergency personnel tended to the crash.

Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The crash scene was cleared and traffic at the intersection returned to normal by about 12:45 p.m.