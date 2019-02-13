Crash on Route 159 south of Hecker
By Republic-Times
on February 13, 2019 at 10:51 am
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Hecker Fire Department responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 159 at Wiegand Road south of Hecker.
Both lanes of Route 159 were blocked as a result of the crash, but fortunately no injuries were reported.
