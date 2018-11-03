Crash on Route 158 in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on November 6, 2018 at 11:12 am
Pictured is the Ford Taurus that was involved in the crash.
Emergency personnel responded about 11 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with an injury and road blockage on Route 158 at Campbell Lane in Columbia.
Route 158 was closed to traffic as police, fire department and EMS personnel worked at the crash scene.
The male occupant of an older model red Corvette reported head and neck pain and was transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County. The other vehicle involved was a Ford Taurus driven by a female who refused medical transport.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.