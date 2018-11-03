Crash on Route 158 in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded about 11 a.m. Tuesday to a two-vehicle crash with an injury and road blockage on Route 158 at Campbell Lane in Columbia.

Route 158 was closed to traffic as police, fire department and EMS personnel worked at the crash scene.

The male occupant of an older model red Corvette reported head and neck pain and was transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County. The other vehicle involved was a Ford Taurus driven by a female who refused medical transport.