By Corey Saathoff on May 10, 2018 at 2:56 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 2:20 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash with injury in the area of 7447 State Route 156 just west of Hecker.

The Hecker Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash, which involved a white Ford F-150 and a beige Buick Enclave. At least one person was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Traffic was shut down in the area as crews worked to clear the crash.