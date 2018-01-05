 Crash on I-255 near bridge - Republic-Times | News

Crash on I-255 near bridge

By on January 6, 2018 at 1:06 am

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle crash with unknown injuries on I-255 eastbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia. Vehicle traffic was restricted to one lane in that direction as responders worked at the crash scene.

