Crash on I-255 near bridge
By Corey Saathoff
on January 6, 2018 at 1:06 am
Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle crash with unknown injuries on I-255 eastbound near the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia. Vehicle traffic was restricted to one lane in that direction as responders worked at the crash scene.
