 Crash on Route 3 in Waterloo

Crash on Route 3 in Waterloo

By on March 21, 2019 at 10:52 am
Pictured is the scene of the crash on Wednesday.

Emergency personnel responded about 4 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo on Route 3 at Mobil On the Run near Country Club Lane.

The vehicles involved were a gray 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old New Athens girl and a white Chevy Silverado driven by Carolyn Venable, 56, of Chester. The truck was upside down in the gas station parking lot following the collision.

The Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and no citations were issued.

