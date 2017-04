By Corey Saathoff on April 17, 2017 at 3:16 pm

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded about 3:10 p.m. Monday to a three-vehicle crash with one vehicle fully engulfed in flames on Route 3 at North Main Street.

Initial reports are that one person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

Northbound traffic was shut down at the intersection as crews worked the scene. The vehicles involved were a maroon GMC passenger van, which caught fire, a Chevrolet Silverado and a Chevy Equinox.