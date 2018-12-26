CPD vehicle involved in crash

At about 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, a Columbia Police Department Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by officer Steve Patton was traveling on Old State Route 3 near the George Weber Chevrolet auto dealership when it was rear-ended by Daniel Haven, 38, of Dupo, who was driving a 2002 Toyota sedan with two young juvenile passengers.

Patton was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Haven and both passengers in his vehicle were transported by ambulance to Mercy South for minor to moderate injuries.

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.