CPD vehicle involved in crash
By Republic-Times
on December 26, 2018 at 2:55 pm
Pictured is the CPD Police Interceptor involved in a Christmas Eve crash on Old State Route 3. (submitted photo)
At about 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, a Columbia Police Department Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by officer Steve Patton was traveling on Old State Route 3 near the George Weber Chevrolet auto dealership when it was rear-ended by Daniel Haven, 38, of Dupo, who was driving a 2002 Toyota sedan with two young juvenile passengers.
Patton was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Haven and both passengers in his vehicle were transported by ambulance to Mercy South for minor to moderate injuries.
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.
